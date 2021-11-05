Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.90

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.90 and last traded at $142.77, with a volume of 1867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

