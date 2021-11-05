Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,981.00 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

