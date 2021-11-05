Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

CVX stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

