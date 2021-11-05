Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. 122,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

