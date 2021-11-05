Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.55 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 2,083,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,914. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

