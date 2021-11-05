Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.12

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.12 and traded as high as C$7.96. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 183,170 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

