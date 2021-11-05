Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $302.52

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.52 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 306.50 ($4.00). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 798,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

