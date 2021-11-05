Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $700.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $806.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $686.07 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $743.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

