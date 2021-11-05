Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,673 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.