Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $81,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.96 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $126.26 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

