Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $39.49 Million Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

CHPT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

