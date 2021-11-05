Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $42,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC opened at $159.89 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.71.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.