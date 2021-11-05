Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.01 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of B&G Foods worth $42,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

