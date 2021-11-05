Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Ryder System worth $41,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.