Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 127,951 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.