Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 7.5%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $397.14 and last traded at $399.56. Approximately 3,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.95.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,744,439 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

