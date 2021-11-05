Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 7.5%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $397.14 and last traded at $399.56. Approximately 3,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.95.
CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.38.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,744,439 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
