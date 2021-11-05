Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerus by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

