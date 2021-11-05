Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $122.00. 8,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

