Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CDAY stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

