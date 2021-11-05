Ceragon Networks Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CRNT stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.