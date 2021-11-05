Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 468.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of Century Aluminum worth $24,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

