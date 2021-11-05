Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
