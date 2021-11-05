Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $1.93

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $235.02 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00074994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00101393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,173.40 or 1.01669478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.73 or 0.07296080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022436 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,064,979 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

