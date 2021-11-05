Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.20

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 179.6% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $242.85 million and approximately $124.27 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

