Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $66,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

