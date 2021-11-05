Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

