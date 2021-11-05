Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.
CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.94.
Shares of CNC opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
