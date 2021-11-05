Centaur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $369,857.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Centaur has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $369,857.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

