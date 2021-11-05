Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CVE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,344,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

