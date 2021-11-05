Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 191.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Cenovus Energy worth $74,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.