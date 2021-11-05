Celldex Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 992 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.