Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

NYSE FUN opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

