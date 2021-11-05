Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

