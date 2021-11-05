CBB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CBBI opened at $12.61 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

