CBB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of CBBI opened at $12.61 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.
About CBB Bancorp
Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.