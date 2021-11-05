Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Castlight Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS.
NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,884. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
CSLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.
Castlight Health Company Profile
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
