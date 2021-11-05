Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.13 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 357,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

