Castleview Partners LLC Invests $64,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 36.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.