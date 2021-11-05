Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

NIO stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

