Castleview Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.