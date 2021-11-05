CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Friday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.14 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

