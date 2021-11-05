Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.29.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 35,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. Capri has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.