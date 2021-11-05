Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

CFFN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

