Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Sells $33,006.30 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CFFN opened at $12.21 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
