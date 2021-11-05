Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Sells $33,006.30 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CFFN opened at $12.21 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

