Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

