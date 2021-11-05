Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

