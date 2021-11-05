Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EHang by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EHang by 37.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EH opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.48.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

