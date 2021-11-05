Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $18,016,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $327,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,705 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

