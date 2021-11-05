Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Raised to GBX 185

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.21) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

