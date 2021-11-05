Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

