Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.85

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$54.85 and last traded at C$54.77, with a volume of 2700785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$64.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,358,721.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

