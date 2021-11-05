Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 46,600 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $368.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.01 and its 200 day moving average is $336.50. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.