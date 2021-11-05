Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 150,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 116,132 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

